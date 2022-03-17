Children’s park at Kurunji Nagar has fallen into disrepair

Littered with broken and unmaintained equipment, the park is unsafe and has remained in a state of neglect for the past six to seven years

Once buzzing with activity, the park in Kurunji Nagar at Lawspet has now almost become out of bounds for children due to the dilapidated condition of the play equipment.

In its current state, the park is unsafe for children. The swing seats have either been bent or removed, the sheet slides have been torn apart, wide cracks have appeared on concrete slides and the grounds is littered with broken benches. The merry-go-round lies in disrepair at one corner of the park.

“Once, the park used to be the most sought after place for children and the elderly in Lawspet to spend time in the evening. The condition of the park has remained the same for the past six to seven years. I have stopped taking my daughter there, as it is a risk playing with any of the equipment,” said K. Mythili, a resident of Kannammal Nagar, Lawspet.

She said a lack of proper maintenance and replacement of damaged equipment had made the park less attractive for children. “There is no provision for water or toilets for visitors. For a long time, the residents of Lawspet have been demanding restoration of the park to its original condition,” Ms. Mythili said.

A retired government staff residing in Kurunji Nagar said the park was in its present state due to a lack of decision making by the authorities concerned. The land originally belonged to the Planning Authority and was given to the Forest Department in 2005 to develop the park. The department developed the park, but neither the land nor the funds allocated for its maintenance were transferred, he said.

According to Deputy Conservator of Forests (Directorate of Forests and Wildlife) Vanjulavalli Sridhar, the department had written to the Planning Authority asking it to take back the land for upkeep. Since its development, the department was not allocated any budget for the maintenance of the park.

“Seven parks were developed by the department. At present we have four, and since we do not have adequate funds and manpower for its maintenance, the department has asked the original title owners of the land to take them back,” she said.

Commissioner of Oulgaret Muncipality Suresh Raj said the civic body had already developed another park near Kurunji Nagar. Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, a park was developed at a cost of ₹23 lakh. Another park in Ashok Nagar at Lawspet was being developed at a cost of ₹18 lakh using their own funds, Mr. Raj said.