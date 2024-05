The Pondicherry Science Forum (PSF), in association with Alliance Francaise, is holding a Children’s film festival on June 1 and 2.

The festival venue is the Alliance Francaise auditorium.

According to the PSF, the festival aims to spark an interest in the magic of cinema among children aged between 12 and 18 as of May, 2023. Last date for registration is May 28.

