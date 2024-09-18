Children with special needs perform dance-drama on the Ramayana

This time, the children did the story-telling.

An ensemble cast of children with special needs exhibited their creative side as they performed a dance-drama based on the Ramayana at a recent event in the city.

A group of 138 children with special needs featured in the “Rama Katha Sangraham,” a mythological dance-drama at the event organised by Satya Special School in partnership with Ramana Sunritya Aalaya (RASA) Chennai at the JIPMER auditorium.

The production, directed and choreographed by Ambika Kameshwar, RASA founder-director, aimed to challenge perceptions about the capabilities of children with disabilities while celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage.

The show also embodied an alignment of vision of two institutions —RASA founded in 1989 and Satya School which is celebrating its 20th anniversary — that have been proponents of inclusive art education and its therapeutic and empowering qualities.

Ms. Kameshwar, with extensive experience in using the arts for therapy and education, curated the production to showcase the unique abilities of each child participant.

“This performance was not just about retelling the Ramayana,” said Ms. Kameshwar, “It was about empowering these children, building their confidence, and showing the world that art knows no boundaries.”

K. Kishore, a 12-year-old with autism who was one of the actors was excited to play the mighty Hanuman. “It made me feel strong and happy,” he said. In fact, his mother, Malliga, is convinced that the stage experience was transformative for her child.

In fact, the production was meticulously adapted to accommodate diverse disabilities. Visual cues and sign language were incorporated into the choreography for children with hearing impairments. Those with mobility challenges were given roles that showcased their strengths, with some performances incorporating wheelchairs into the dance sequences.

As a collaborative effort, the programme also brought together the school’s staff, students, and executive committee to celebrate inclusivity and artistic expression.

“The show exemplified our belief that every child has the right to express themselves creatively,” said Chitra Shah, Director of Satya Special School. “Over our 20 years of service, we have seen how arts education can be a powerful tool for personal development and social integration”.

