Children showcase their talent at ‘Sangamam 2020’

It was a melange of art forms as students showcased a range of talents — from simple scientific experiments to puppet show, book reading, contests and games and folk art forms at ‘Sangamam 2020’, a cultural event for children at the Government Primary School in Kirumampakkam near here on Wednesday.

Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy inaugurated the day-long event in the presence of Director of School Education P.T. Rudra Goud.

Hosted by the school with the support of the Department of Education, the event attracted participation of students from LKG to class 5 apart from parents and regular visitors. The pavilions set up on the premises brought out the creativity of students.

School headmaster R. Sivakumar said the main objective of holding this cultural event was to take the children beyond the confines of the school environment and to bring out their creativity and talents.

“We wanted to inculcate confidence in the children so that they can shine in various forms of art and not just in academics. This event provides this opportunity to children,” he said. Various competitions such as elocution, debate and cultural contests were held. An exhibition on medicinal plants, book reading and a cookery contest were part of the event.