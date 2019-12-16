‘Children must focus on putting acquired knowledge into practice’

Additional Commissioner of Income Tax N. Nandakumar has urged children to concentrate more on implementing acquired knowledge in various fields.

Giving away Child Leader Award 2019 instituted by Trust for Youth and Child Leadership here on Saturday evening, he said for children to succeed in a competitive world it was important to put into practice the knowledge gained.

The Hindu was one of the media partners for the event held at Kamban Kalaiyarangam.

People having learning disorders have come out with flying colours in competitive exams, so any child with the right approach can emerge victorious in these exams, he said.

He bemoaned that many children are deprived of nutritious food and good schooling. “Two important factors for the upbringing of a child are nutritious food and education. Sadly, many children are denied their right to have nutritious food in the early stages of their lives. So they become anaemic later,” he said.

He along with District Collector T. Arun gave away Child Leader Award awards to five children and Child Friendly Awards to four mentors.

The Abdul Kalam Eco-Friendly Award was given to Jai Aswani, Erik Erikson Award to B. Aswatha, Jeroo Billimora Award to S. Balaji, Malala Yousafzai Award to M. Althaf, Mother Teresa Award to G. Sathiya and Nelson Mandela Communicator Award to A. J Sivasakthi.

The Child Friendly Family Award was given to Loganayaki, Chief Friendly School Award to Panchayat Union Primary School, Child Friendly Teacher Award to R. Arulmozhi and Child Friendly Village Award to Panampattu Village.