HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child sale racket busted in Cuddalore, four persons arrested

February 22, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Vadalur police on Tuesday unearthed a child sale racket and arrested four persons, including three women. The police also rescued a two-month-old male baby, reportedly sold for ₹3.5 lakh, and handed it over to a specialised adoption agency in Chennai.

The arrested persons have been identified as A. Sudarvizhi, 37, and A. Meharul Nisha, 67, of Vadalur; G. Sheela, 37, of Keerapalayam; and C. Anand, 47, of Sirkazhi.

The police said Sudarvizhi had recently approached Nisha, who runs a Siddha medical shop at Vadalur, for a male baby. She had allegedly paid ₹3.5 lakh to Nisha through an agent. But she subsequently had a quarrel with Nisha over the issuance of a birth certificate for the baby.

Sudarvizhi handed over the baby to her relative at Keerapalayam. The District Child Protection Unit, which was informed of the incident, alerted the Vadalur police. The police conducted an investigation and found that Nisha and Sheela, along with Anand, had sold the baby to Sudarvzihi.

A case was booked against them under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2021. They were remanded in custody.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.