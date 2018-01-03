Child abuse probe norms to be revised

The Puducherry Commission for Protection of Child Rights will re-frame the commission guidelines relating to cases of child abuse, its chairperson S. Devipriya has said.

The changes would be incorporated based on the suggestions from non-governmental organisations, Ms. Devipriya said during a consultation meeting recently.

Pointing out that the procedures such as recording the statements of the victims of child abuse were not in favour of the victims, she said the victims were made to undergo the trauma again when they were made to recall the crime several times to different authorities.

“We are going to organise a meeting with the Law Secretary and District Judge to re-frame the guidelines so that the statement from the victim is recorded at the same time by the Child Welfare Committee, the police and the court. We will ensure that proper rehabilitation is provided for the children,” she said.

The Commission will take up a survey with the help of non-governmental organisations in schools to ensure that the children were sent home before sunset.

“The schools are extending the time till 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. This does not allow children to spend time with their parents, which is crucial for them to integrate into society. We will frame the guidelines that will not allow schools to violate the rules and extend the school timings beyond 5 p.m. A new schedule will be prepared based on the survey,” she said.

Financial support

Earlier, opening the consultation meet, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy said the government had been able to provide financial support to only 26 of the 63 organisations working with the children.

“The government is determined to implement all the schemes but we have not been able to pay the anganwadi workers or municipal workers as the Puducherry government is facing funds crunch due to demonetisation and the GST.

He added that the NGOs inform the people about this.”

Representatives of nearly 63 non-governmental organisations from across the Union Territory of Puducherry participated in the meeting.