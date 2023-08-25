Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme rolled out in northern districts

August 25, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy on Friday launched the second phase of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme in Villupuram district.

The Minister shared a meal along with the students at the Kandachipuram Government Primary School. A total of 55,819 students from 1,026 government schools across the district will benefit from the initiative. According to a press release, in the first phase, the scheme was rolled out in 22 schools in Villupuram and Tindivanam municipal limits benefiting 2,163 students.

In Cuddalore district, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam inaugurated the scheme at the C.N. Palayam Panchayat Union Middle School in Cuddalore in the presence of Collector A. Arun Thamburaj. As many as 66,630 students from 1,150 government schools will benefit under the scheme.

In Kallakurichi district, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath inaugurated the scheme at the Government Primary School at G. Ariyur in the presence of Rishivandhiyam MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan. A total of 57,035 students from 653 government schools across the district will benefit under the scheme.