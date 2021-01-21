Chief Minister wants barricades in White Town to be removed

Narayanasamy says arrangements should not cause inconvenience to the public

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) headed by Chief Minister Narayanasamy has directed the District Administration to remove the barricades put up in the White Town area.

After chairing a meeting of SDMA at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the government does not have any issue in providing security to Raj Nivas but the arrangements should not cause inconvenience to the public.

“There is no necessity to promulgate [prohibitory orders under] Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code. The barricading of the area around Raj Nivas is causing inconvenience to the people coming to the GH, Post Office, Ashram and Manakula Vinayakar temple. So, the SDMA meeting has asked the authorities to remove the barricades by Thursday,” he said.

The administration should remove all barricades so that people are allowed free access inside the White Town, he added.

‘Officers threatened’

When asked whether the Police Department was under the control of the Home Minister, the Chief Minister said “I will not blame the police officers for Tuesday’s incident (preventing the CM from meeting Social Welfare Minister at the protest venue near Raj Nivas). But there is an extra constitutional authority which functions beyond the rules in the Union Territory. It is Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi. The officers are being threatened. I will not blame the officers.”

On the appointment of Purva Garg as Collector, the Chief Minister said he had clearly mentioned in the file that a Tamil speaking officer should be appointed for the post.

“I have mentioned in the file that a Tamil speaking officer should be appointed for the post because elections are going to come. The appointed officer for the post should be able to interact with the public. It will not be appropriate to appoint a non-Tamil speaking officer. The Lt. Governor has appointed her despite my objections. We will take appropriate decision.”

The Chief Minister said he had also sought an explanation from Collector Purva Garg on the imposition of Section 144 without the knowledge of the government.