February 24, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday visited the Puducherry Airport to take a look at a small aircraft operated by Air Safa, a privately-owned aircraft leasing and charter company, which landed here.

According to an official in the Airport, the company was exploring options to base a 10-18 seater flight at the airport here. They are planning to operate services to Coimbatore, the official said.