Chief Minister trying to misinform and mislead people, says Lieutenant Governor

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy was trying to “misinform and mislead” the people on the issue of appointment of the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

In response to Mr. Narayanasamy’s statement that the Lt. Governor was trying to anoint her Officer on Special Duty G. Theva Neethi Dhas as the SEC, Ms. Bedi said “it was only a figment of his imagination.”

“I wish to tell you [Chief Minister] that my OSD, Theva Neethi Dhas is not separable to take up any other assignment as long as I am the Lt. Governor of Puducherry. He is indispensable to the Lt. Governor’s Office in view of his long and outstanding public services rendered,” Ms. Bedi said in a WhatsApp message to reporters.

“He provides this office critical institutional memory so essential for me personally, coming from outside the region. Hence, please stop spreading falsehood through media as my office needs his services in view of his integrity, vast experience and capability. He too is not interested in any such posts,” she said.

Urging Mr. Narayanasamy to redeem the reputation of the Chief Minister’s Office, Ms. Bedi said the “people of Puducherry deserve to have a trusting Chief Minister.”

The matter related to the SEC and that of free rice were sub-judice, she added.