Chief Minister to present the Puducherry Budget on August 22

Cabinet meeting convened on Thursday to discuss framing of Budget speech

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly will reassemble on August 22 to present the Budget for 2022-23.

In a press communication on Thursday, Assembly Secretary R. Mounissamy said the Assembly would reassemble around 9.45 a.m. on Monday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will present the annual financial statement for the current fiscal, he added.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting of the Cabinet at the Legislative Assembly to discuss the framing of the Budget speech.

“The Cabinet will finalise the Chief Minister’s Budget speech. On reconvening, the only agenda before the Assembly will be the presentation of the Budget. The discussion on the motion of thanks to Lt. Governor’s address will be taken up the following day. The session is likely to be very short,“ a ruling party member told The Hindu.

The All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government had presented a vote on account of ₹3,613 crore in March to meet the expenditure needs of the administration for the first five months of the current financial year.

The Budget has to be approved by end of this month for the government to get an expenditure sanction, including for the disbursement of salary and pensions. By this yardstick, the Budget has to be passed by August 29 or 30 for the departments to submit the salary bills to the Directorate of Accounts and Treasury for crediting salaries into the accounts as per schedule, said the member.

The Assembly was convened on August 10 for the Budget session but was adjourned the same day after the Lt. Governor delivered her customary address as there was no clarity on getting approval from the Centre for presenting the annual financial statement.

However, the following day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs communicated to the Union Territory about the nod for the Budget, though with a reduced outlay than approved by the Puducherry Planning Board. Though the board had fixed an outlay of ₹11,000 crore for the current fiscal, the Centre approved a budget for a little less than ₹10,700 crore.