Chief Minister to meet Prime Minister soon

Government has sought additional funding to the tune of ₹2,000 crore for U.T.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Thursday that he would soon visit New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers to make the case for more funding from the Union Government. Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Rangasamy said that the Government had sought additional funding to the tune of ₹2,000 crore for the Union Territory and that he hoped for a favourable response to the plea. Measures were under way to present a full Budget by September, the Chief Minister said. The AINRC-BJP-led NDA government has presented a vote on account in March to meet expenditures for a period of five months of the fiscal, up to August. On the ongoing protests against privatisation of power distribution in the Union Territory, Mr. Rangsasamy said the Government would “do whatever best serves public interest”. The government is examining the cost impact on tariffs and other consequences in States where power distribution functions have been privatised, he said.