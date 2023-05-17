Chief Minister should take moral responsibility for the liquor tragedy in T.N. and resign: Narayanasamy

May 17, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Congress leader V. Narayanasamy has sought the resignation of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy owning up to moral responsibility for the death of 22 persons who died after consuming illicit liquor in the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Narayansamy, a former Chief Minister, said the arrest of two persons by the Tamil Nadu police from Puducherry and the statement of the accused about the purchase of liquor from here have exposed the flourishing illicit liquor trade in the Union Territory.

“More information is coming out on the liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu. The T.N. police have also made arrests from Puducherry on the basis of statements given by the accused that the liquor was manufactured here. Mr. Rangasamy should own moral responsibility and resign from the post of Chief Minister,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu government has initiated action against police officers for their inaction in curbing the sale of illicit liquor. But the Puducherry government has not taken any disciplinary action on police or excise officials for their laxity, he said.

There is a tacit understanding between bootleggers and excise officials in Puducherry, he alleged. The Chief Minister was aware of the wrong doings by the excise department officials but he refuses to act, he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said his party had been highlighting the wrong excise policy of the government. The Puducherry government was working for the interest of those involved in liquor trade, he claimed.