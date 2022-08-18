Puducherry Chief Minister reviews Smart City projects

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 18, 2022 20:04 IST

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday held discussions with Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and officials on the projects to be executed by the Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL).

According to a release, the reconstruction of Goubert Market, construction of a shopping mall in the old jail complex, renovation of the old bus stand, construction of a new bus stand on East Coast Road and the development of Grand Canal were discussed during the meeting.

MLAs G. Nehru and Prakash Kumar, Secretary to Government (PWD) T. Arun, Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T. Sudhakar and officials were present.

