ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister releases Puducherry Police manual

Published - July 30, 2024 09:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy releasing the ‘Puducherry Police Manual’ at an event in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday released a manual for the Puducherry Police. The manual brought out by the Police Department details the day-to-day functions of the force and procedures to be followed during investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Releasing the manual at a function here, the Chief Minister said the government was taking steps to fulfil the demands of the territorial police. He also used the occasion to compliment Director General of Police B. Srinivas for carrying out the recruitment process in a time-bound manner.

“Mr. Srinivas is retiring from the service on Wednesday. The event to launch the manual is almost like a farewell function for the DGP. He will be remembered for fast-tracking the recruitment process,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said the government should consider using the services of Mr. Srinivas post-retirement too. Senior police officers attended the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US