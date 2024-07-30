Chief Minister releases Puducherry Police manual

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday released a manual for the Puducherry Police. The manual brought out by the Police Department details the day-to-day functions of the force and procedures to be followed during investigations.

Releasing the manual at a function here, the Chief Minister said the government was taking steps to fulfil the demands of the territorial police. He also used the occasion to compliment Director General of Police B. Srinivas for carrying out the recruitment process in a time-bound manner.

“Mr. Srinivas is retiring from the service on Wednesday. The event to launch the manual is almost like a farewell function for the DGP. He will be remembered for fast-tracking the recruitment process,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said the government should consider using the services of Mr. Srinivas post-retirement too. Senior police officers attended the event.