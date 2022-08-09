Chief Minister reiterates demand for Statehood with PM, FM

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought additional Central Assistance of ₹2,000 crore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 09, 2022 20:22 IST

Territorial administration unable to exercise powers to create employment opportunities and augment tourism infrastructure: Rangasamy

Apart from seeking additional Central Assistance of ₹2000 crore to bridge the revenue shortfall, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy during his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reiterated the demand of Statehood for Puducherry.

The Chief Minister’s Office said Mr. Rangasamy, during his interaction with the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, brought to their knowledge the long pending demand for Statehood. The territorial administration was unable exercise any powers to create employment opportunities by inviting industries and augment tourism infrastructure, a note issued by the CM’s Office said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Rangasamy had raised the issue of giving full powers to the Lt. Governor on land lease for awarding contracts to promote industrial and tourism-related activities.

Pointing out the administrative difficulties, the Chief Minister’s office said currently the Lt. Governor had only the power to sanction projects amounting to ₹50 crore. With the limited powers, the Union Territory would not be able to attract large scale investments, the note said.

The Chief Minister also sought ₹425 crore towards acquiring land to expand runway of Puducherry Airport. The government planned to expand the runway by acquiring 395 acres of land in Tamil Nadu and 30 acres in Puducherry. He also sought ₹300 crore for the construction of a new Assembly Complex-cum-Secretariat building.