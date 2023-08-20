HamberMenu
Chief Minister Rangasamy only interested in protecting his chair: Opposition leader

August 20, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders of the Puducherry unit of the DMK staging a fast against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi over the NEET issue on Sunday.

Leaders of the Puducherry unit of the DMK staging a fast against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi over the NEET issue on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva on Sunday criticised Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for his silence on the NEET medical admission issue. 

Interacting with reporters at the venue of a fast organised by the party against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for his support to NEET, the Opposition leader said Mr. Rangasamy was only concerned about his Chief Ministerial position. 

“He is not interested in the welfare of the student community. He is only interested in protecting his chair for the duration of the government’s tenure. That is why he is not opening his mouth,” the DMK leader said. 

Mr. Siva also flayed the NDA government in Puducherry for not implementing the 10% reservation for government school students in medical admissions.  The previous Congress government had taken a Cabinet decision to provide the quota for medical admissions, he said. 

Expressing his disapproval of the stand taken by Mr. Ravi and Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the NEET issue, the DMK convenor said NEET would be abolished after a new government comes to power at the Centre in 2024. The DMK would continue to fight against NEET till the entrance exam is abolished in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he added. 

Former Minister S.P. Sivakumar and DMK legislators participated in the day-long fast held near Swadeshi Mill complex.

