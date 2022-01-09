Chief Minister Rangasamy launches distribution of Pongal kits

PUDUCHERRY

09 January 2022 23:19 IST

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Sunday launched the distribution of Pongal gift kits to ration cardholders. The kits, containing 10 items worth ₹490, will be available at fair price shops from Monday.

Mr. Rangasamy launched the scheme by distributing the kits at a fair price shop near Thillaiyadi Valliammai Government High School in Kadirgamam. Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar, Government Whip V. Aroumougame, MLA S. Ramesh and Civil Supplies Secretary C. Udayakumar took part.

