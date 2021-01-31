Chief Minister questions appointment of BJP leader as nominated MLA

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday accused the Centre of overlooking the recommendations of the Cabinet in the appointment of nominated legislator T. Vikraman to fill the vacancy created by the death of K. G. Shankar.
Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said after the death of nominated legislator Mr. Shankar on January 17, the government had recommended the name of Youth Congress president Illayaraja for the post.
The Centre, without considering the name recommended by the Cabinet, unilaterally appointed BJP vice-president Vikraman as nominated legislator.
On the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act, the Chief Minister said the government wanted to implement the rules in a phased manner but the Transport Department was pressurised to implement the Act.
‘L-G threatened officials’
He accused the Lt. Governor of misusing her powers to threaten the officials of the Transport Department to issue the notification.
The Chief Minister also criticised the Lt. Governor for imposing a higher tax than recommended by the Cabinet on liquor. The higher tax structure had resulted in a fall in revenue, he added.
