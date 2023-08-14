Chief Minister honours toppers, presents degrees to veterinary students at RIVER convocation

August 14, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presented degrees to 59 graduands and gold medals to toppers at the recently-held convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Science and Research (RIVER).

In his address, Mr. Rangasamy underscored the government’s commitment to education and innovation.

As part of the government scheme, financial aid would be given for higher education to the indigent aspirants. He pointed out that many students from poor families who get admitted to the courses may not be able to afford fees and are dependent on the government’s assistance.

Private medical and engineering colleges would be asked not to demand fee from students admitted through the CENTAC (Centralised Admission Committee). A circular would be issued shortly in this regard, he said.

Pointing to the importance of research and its potential to transform society, the Chief Minister promised to upgrade research infrastructure at RIVER. An off-site campus in Karaikal is also proposed, he added.

He also urged veterinary students to pursue innovation and bring glory to the nation.

In addition to awarding degrees, Mr. Rangasamy presented gold medals to 15 students. Nicola Lacetera from the University of Tuscia in Italy delivered the graduation day address.

Speaker R. Selvam, C. Djeacoumar, Agriculture Minister, A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Civil Supplies Minister, Anibal Kennedy, MLA, L. Kumar, secretary, Animal Husbandry and V. Sejian were among those who participated.