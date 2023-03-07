Chief Minister presents degrees at SMVC convocation

March 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The convocation ceremony and College Day of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College (SMVEC) was held over two days from March 4.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and K. K. Agarwal, chairman of National Board of Accreditation were chief guests for the convocation. while Kiran K Rajanna, chairman of Ethnotech Group was the guest of honour.

In the graduation ceremony, 25 sovereigns of gold was given to the Pondicherry University gold medallists and ₹12 lakh-worth cash prizes were presented to the top 10 rank holders by the management as a token of appreciation. The SMVEC had bagged 34 Pondicherry University gold medals and 220 top ten ranks for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

At the B.Tech Level, 1,999 students graduated from the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Information Technology (IT), Instrumentation and Control Engineering (ICE), Mechanical Engineering (MECH) Civil Engineering and 623 students graduated at the post-graduate level in courses. More than 8,000 graduates and their parents attended the event, a press note from SMVEC.

M. Dhanasekaran, chairman and managing director, SMVEC Trust, S.V.Sugumaran, vice-chairman K. Narayanasamy Kesavan, secretary participated. D.Rajarajan, SMVET treasurer, D. Rajagovindhan, Director, SMVMCH, V.S.K. Venkatachalapathy, Director-cum-Principal, SMVEC, J. Abbass Mohaideen, Registrar, S.Jayakumar, Controller of Examinations, deans and other officials also took part.