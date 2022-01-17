Chief Minister opens new police booth

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday inaugurated a police booth near the Beach Road on Monday.

The ‘Beach Police Booth’, set up with financial assistance from Achariya World Class Education would render help to tourists. Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan were also present.

Talking to reporters after the inauguration, Mr. Namassivayam said such booths would be established at more places after assessing the needs.

Police would have to play a more active role in helping tourists, he said, adding that private participation would be sought for rendering more assistance.