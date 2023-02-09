Chief Minister not serious in getting Statehood, says CPI (M)

February 09, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has questioned Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on his commitment to obtain Statehood for Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference at the CPI (M) office in the Union Territory on Thursday, party politburo member G. Ramakrishnan charged the Chief Minister was not serious in getting Statehood.

“His (Chief Minister’s) party is having an alliance with the BJP in Puducherry. The BJP rules at the Centre. If the Chief Minister seriously decides to exert pressure on the alliance government in Puducherry, he will be able to get Statehood. But he is not serious so he is not exerting pressure on them. The Chief Minister is playing a double game on the Statehood issue,” he said.

Questioning the silence of the Chief Minister on the re-opening of rations shops, the CPI (M) leader said the AINRC had promised the voters to reopen ration shops for distribution of free rice. However, the Chief Minister had failed to fulfil the commitment given to the voters. People were not distributed rice through Public Distribution Outlets for several months, he added.

He also criticised the administration for the neglect shown towards government schools. The government had failed to provide nutritious food and free uniform to the students. The government schools were being closed due to the neglect shown by the administration, he added.