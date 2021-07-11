Chief Minister N. Rangasamy should ensure the smooth functioning of the Cabinet: Lt. Governor

PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry has tremendous scope for progress, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has appealed to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to create an environment for the Cabinet to function in the Union Territory.

“I cannot interfere in politics. But as someone who cares for Puducherry, I would like to appeal to the Chief Minister that a healthy environment should be created for the Cabinet to function as soon as possible,” she said, addressing the press after inaugurating a mass COVID-19 vaccination programme at Veerampattinam.

Her remarks comes against the backdrop of the delay in allocation of portfolios to Ministers even two weeks after the Cabinet members were sworn-in by the Lt. Governor at Raj Nivas.

Stating that Union Territory has tremendous scope for progress, Ms. Soundararajan said she had directed the Chief Secretary to prepare an action plan in consultation with the Tourism Department.

The expansion of the airport would benefit in bringing more tourists here, and would also benefit Tamil Nadu. The issue was taken up personally with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during a recent meeting.

Mr. Rangasamy was taking a keen interest in bringing more industries to Puducherry, she said.

Industrial expansion

The Chief Minister has agreed to make all arrangements for the massive tree planting exercise planned on the eve of Independence Day celebrations, the Lt. Governor said, adding the Union Territory should be made a green belt.

“We can take up all these development works after the pandemic,” she said. The vaccination was progressing well, and at the current level, as planned, all people of Puducherry could be given their doses by the August 15 deadline, Ms. Soundararajan added.