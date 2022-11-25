  1. EPaper
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy reiterates demand for Statehood

There are several instances of files being referred to the Centre to obtain permission. Such practice creates delay in the execution of programmes. The answer to all such issues is obtaining Statehood, says Rangasamy

November 25, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy speaking during a panel discussion held as part of Audit Diwas, organised by the Office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit-II) Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy speaking during a panel discussion held as part of Audit Diwas, organised by the Office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit-II) Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Expressing dissatisfaction on the state of affairs in the Union Territory, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said it would be difficult for Puducherry to progress if Statehood was not obtained.

Participating in a panel discussion held as part of Audit Diwas on Thursday, the Chief Minister said many of the administrative problems would come to an end only with Statehood.

He made the remarks on Statehood for Puducherry when the issue of auction of old government vehicles came up for discussion before the panel.

“Even files related to auction of old vehicles are forwarded to the Centre for approval when there is no necessity to follow such a practice. There are several instances of files being referred to the Centre to obtain permission. Such practice creates delay in the execution of programmes. The answer to all such issues is obtaining Statehood. If Statehood is not obtained, the Union Territory will not progress,” he said.

The Chief Minister in the recent months had become vociferous in the demand for Statehood as he considers the present administrative structure was creating hurdles for speedy execution of development and welfare measures.

Speaker R. Selvam, Government whip A. K. D. Arumugham, Director General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal and Principal Accountant General (Audit-11) K. P. Anand participated in the panel discussion.

