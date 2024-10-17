GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presents ‘Changemaker Award’ to educationist

Published - October 17, 2024 08:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presenting the ‘ICT Academy Changemaker Award,’ to M. Dhanasekaran, CMD, Manakula Vinayagar Educational Trust.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presenting the ‘ICT Academy Changemaker Award,’ to M. Dhanasekaran, CMD, Manakula Vinayagar Educational Trust. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presented the ‘ICT Academy Education Changemaker Award 2024’ to M. Dhanasekaran, chairman and managing director, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Educational Trust, at a function held recently.

The award, presented during the 60th edition of ICT Academy’s ‘BRIDGE conference’ on ‘Future of Growth: Technology, Skills and Inclusive Development,’ was instituted to honour leaders who set new benchmarks in education through innovation, vision, and dedication to student empowerment, a press note said.

According to the citation, Mr. Dhanasekaran’s leadership has been instrumental in transforming educational standards in the region, fostering academic excellence, and ensuring holistic student development. His efforts have not only uplifted the institutions under his guidance but also created a positive and lasting impact on the community.

Published - October 17, 2024 08:54 pm IST

