October 01, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy called on the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice S.V. Gangapurwala who was in the city on a private visit. An official press note described the visit as a courtesy call. Law Minister K. Lakshminarayanan accompanied the Chief Minister to the meeting which took place at the Old Court building.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.