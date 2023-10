October 01, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy called on the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice S.V. Gangapurwala who was in the city on a private visit. An official press note described the visit as a courtesy call. Law Minister K. Lakshminarayanan accompanied the Chief Minister to the meeting which took place at the Old Court building.