Chief Minister N. Rangasamy administers Constitution Day pledge

Various events were held in Puducherry on Tuesday to mark 75 years of the Constitution of India. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy administered National Constitution Pledge to Ministers, legislators and officials at an event held at the Legislative Assembly. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Civil Supplies P.R.N. Thirumurugan, Secretary, Law, L. S. Sathiyamurthy and officials attended the event.

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan administered the pledge to officials at a separate event held at the Chief Secretariat. At a programme held at the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department office, Secretary of Social Welfare A. Muthamma garlanded the portrait of the architect of the Indian Constitution, B. R. Ambedkar. Later in the day, Mr. Sathiyamurthy delivered a lecture at the Constitution Day celebrations held in the Pondicherry University.