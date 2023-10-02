Chief Minister, Ministers pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti

October 02, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the floral tributes paid to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.

Mr. Rangasamy garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Beach Road.

K. Lakshminarayanan, Public Works Minister, C. Djeacoumar, Agriculture Minister, AKJ Sai Saravanan Kumar, Minister of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, S. Selvaganabathy, MP, V. Aroumougame, Government Whip, S. Ramesh, U. Lakshmikandhan, R.B. Ashok Babu, MLAs, B. Srinivas, Director General of Police, A. Muthamma, Health Secretary also paid tributes on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Group rendering of inter-faith prayer songs and patriotic songs by students of the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam and a charkha spinning programme had also been organised.

The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on the occasion of his death anniversary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.