Chief Minister, Ministers pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti

Rendering of inter-faith prayer songs and patriotic songs by students of the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam and a charkha spinning programme were organised on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi

October 02, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Beach Road on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi in Puducherry on Monday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Beach Road on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the floral tributes paid to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.

Mr. Rangasamy garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Beach Road.

K. Lakshminarayanan, Public Works Minister, C. Djeacoumar, Agriculture Minister, AKJ Sai Saravanan Kumar, Minister of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, S. Selvaganabathy, MP, V. Aroumougame, Government Whip, S. Ramesh, U. Lakshmikandhan, R.B. Ashok Babu, MLAs, B. Srinivas, Director General of Police, A. Muthamma, Health Secretary also paid tributes on the occasion.

Group rendering of inter-faith prayer songs and patriotic songs by students of the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam and a charkha spinning programme had also been organised.

The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on the occasion of his death anniversary.

