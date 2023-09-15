ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister launches distribution of nutrition kits for TB patients

September 15, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The programme, organised in the Assembly complex, marked the first anniversary of the scheme, aimed at boosting health and aiding recovery of patients affected by tuberculosis

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launching the distribution of nutrition kits for beneficiaries under the national TB control programme. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday launched the distribution of nutrition kits for tuberculosis (TB) patients under the national TB control programme.

Mr. Rangasamy handed over nutrition kits to about 500 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (PMTBMBA). The initiative was supported by ONGC, Karaikal. The programme, which was organised in the Assembly complex, marked the first anniversary of the scheme, which is aimed at boosting health and aiding recovery of patients affected by TB.

In Puducherry, S. Selvaganabathy, MP, has taken the lead in distribution of nutritious food kits to over 2,000 TB patients with ONGC support, an official press note said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker R. Selvam, A.K.J. Sai Saravanan Kumar, Civil Supplies Minister, A. Muthamma, Health Secretary, G. Sriramulu, Health Director, Venkatesh, State TB Control Officer, and TB Control Coordinating Officer, participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US