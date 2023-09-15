HamberMenu
Chief Minister launches distribution of nutrition kits for TB patients

The programme, organised in the Assembly complex, marked the first anniversary of the scheme, aimed at boosting health and aiding recovery of patients affected by tuberculosis

September 15, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launching the distribution of nutrition kits for beneficiaries under the national TB control programme.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launching the distribution of nutrition kits for beneficiaries under the national TB control programme. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday launched the distribution of nutrition kits for tuberculosis (TB) patients under the national TB control programme.

Mr. Rangasamy handed over nutrition kits to about 500 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (PMTBMBA). The initiative was supported by ONGC, Karaikal. The programme, which was organised in the Assembly complex, marked the first anniversary of the scheme, which is aimed at boosting health and aiding recovery of patients affected by TB.

In Puducherry, S. Selvaganabathy, MP, has taken the lead in distribution of nutritious food kits to over 2,000 TB patients with ONGC support, an official press note said.

Speaker R. Selvam, A.K.J. Sai Saravanan Kumar, Civil Supplies Minister, A. Muthamma, Health Secretary, G. Sriramulu, Health Director, Venkatesh, State TB Control Officer, and TB Control Coordinating Officer, participated.

