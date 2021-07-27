Puducherry

Chief Minister, L-G pay tributes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

In remembrance: CM N. Rangasamy placing a wreath at the War Memorial in Puducherry on Monday.  

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy led the tributes at the War Memorial on Beach Road to mark the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in the Union Territory.

Ms. Soundararajan and Mr. Rangasamy placed a wreath, and paid floral tributes to honour the martyrs of the 1999 Kargil War.

Assembly Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers A. Namassivayam and K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and DGP R.S. Krishnia were among those who paid homage at the memorial. Police officials, military personnel and ex-servicemen also joined the commemoration.


