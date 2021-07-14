Chief Minister keeps two more portfolios

Notification issued after L-G’s nod

The portfolios of Planning and Finance and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms were added to the list of subjects with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

A formal order in this regard was issued in a gazette notification by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar after the approval of Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The new subjects are in addition to the 12 portfolios that were allotted by a gazette notification on July 11 — Confidential and Cabinet Department, Revenue and Excise, Local Administration, Health, Port, Wakf Board, Hindu Religious Institutions, Town and Country Planning, General Administration, Information and Publicity and other subjects not allocated to his Council of Ministers.