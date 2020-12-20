Chief Minister inaugurates 24th edition of book fair

The ten-day annual book fair has brought together over 52 book publishers, distributors and sellers from across the country.
Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday inaugurated the exhibition organised by the Puducherry Writers’ Book Society at the Vel Sokkanathan Thirumana Nilayam.
Honarary president of the societyPanch Ramalingam, in a release, said distributors from Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi have put up stalls.
There are around 55,000 books, including 20,000 new collections, for sale at the 24th edition of the book fair. Special provisions are made to allow maximum discount for libraries and educational institutions.
Book lovers could make payments by cards and google pay. A canteen has been set up inside the auditorium, the release said.
The book fair will be open to visitors from 11 a.m to 8 p.m.
