Chief Minister holds high-level meeting to review rain preparedness

The chief minister directed Revenue, Police, Fire service and other agencies to provide immediate assistance to the people in the wake of flooding caused by rain.

December 02, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy chairing a review meeting

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy chairing a review meeting | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday held a high-level meeting to review preparedness to deal with any situation arising out of the heavy rainfall predicted for Puducherry due to the formation of a weather system in Bay of Bengal.

The Chief Minister has directed Revenue, Police, Fire service and other agencies to provide immediate assistance to people in the wake of flooding caused by rain. He urged the authorities to monitor situation in low-lying and coastal areas, said officials.

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Director General of Police B. Srinivas and District Collector E. Vallavan were present.

The Directorate of Technical and Higher Education has declared holiday for all colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions on Monday. The School Education Department on Friday itself has declared holiday for schools in all three regions on Monday.

Chief Minister’s Office said the administration has sought deployment of three teams of National Disaster Response Force in Puducherry. Two teams have already reached Puducherry.

In the wake of prediction of heavy rainfall, Mr. Vallavan has issued an order directing all officials attached to departments/agencies that are involved in emergency response / rescue / restoration operations to be on duty till December 4. The directions of the Chief Secretary has to be followed by all officers, the order said.

