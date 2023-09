September 08, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday distributed solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the family of three media persons who died due to COVID-19. The Chief Minister had announced in the Assembly the government’s decision to provide financial assistance to the family of media persons who died due to the coronavirus. He handed over the cheques to the family members at the Assembly. Speaker R. Selvam was also present.

