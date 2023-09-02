ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister hands over receipts of fixed deposit for ₹50,000 to parents of girl children

September 02, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The deposits have been made in the names of 38 girl children born in Thattanchavady constituency on or after March 17, this year and the receipts were handed over at a function held in his residence

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy handing over receipt of fixed deposit for ₹50,000 to the parent of a girl child at Thattanchavady on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday handed over the receipts for ₹50,000 deposited in the name of girl children to the beneficiaries.

The government had launched three welfare schemes — ₹50,000 as fixed deposit in the name of girl children born in Puducherry, ₹1,000 as monthly aid to women heads of below poverty line families and ₹300 per month as subsidy for 12 LPG cylinders in a year, a few months ago.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister handed over the receipts for fixed deposit of ₹50,000 to the parents of girl children in Thattanchavady constituency, which he represents in the Assembly. The amount was deposited in the names of 38 girl children born in his constituency on or after March 17, this year.

The deposit receipts were handed over at a function held in his residence. Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar was also present.

He also distributed identity cards for beneficiaries identified for the monthly financial assistance scheme of ₹1,000 in his constituency. In the second phase, around 48,000 beneficiaries will be added by the Department of Women and Child for the monthly pension scheme.

The government had already started disbursement of ₹1,000 per month to 13,000 eligible women in the Union Territory after the scheme was initially launched.

