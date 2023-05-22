ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister distributes assistance to 15 biodiversity management committees

May 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister handed over the cheques to the representatives of BMCs from the respective panchayats and Oulgaret municipality and advised them to utilise the amount towards the conservation and promotion of biological resources

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday distributed ₹60,000 each to 14 Biodiversity Management Committees (BMC) constituted in 14 village panchayats and ₹1 lakh to the BMC in Oulgaret municipality in Puducherry .

According to a press release, the Chief Minister handed over the cheques to the representatives of BMCs from the respective panchayats and Oulgaret municipality and advised them to utilise the amount towards the conservation and promotion of biological resources.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the logo of the Forest Department on the occasion. Earlier, Mr. Rangasamy felicitated 13 fishermen and seven employees of Karaikal Port for rescuing a Sperm Whale that washed up near the Karaikal port on May 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker R. Selvam, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Vanjulavalli Sridhar and officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US