Chief Minister distributes assistance to 15 biodiversity management committees

May 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday distributed ₹60,000 each to 14 Biodiversity Management Committees (BMC) constituted in 14 village panchayats and ₹1 lakh to the BMC in Oulgaret municipality in Puducherry .

According to a press release, the Chief Minister handed over the cheques to the representatives of BMCs from the respective panchayats and Oulgaret municipality and advised them to utilise the amount towards the conservation and promotion of biological resources.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the logo of the Forest Department on the occasion. Earlier, Mr. Rangasamy felicitated 13 fishermen and seven employees of Karaikal Port for rescuing a Sperm Whale that washed up near the Karaikal port on May 13.

Speaker R. Selvam, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Vanjulavalli Sridhar and officials were present.

