Chief Minister asserts his right to protest peacefully

The government has every right to stage a peaceful demonstration to protect the interest of the Union Territory and its people, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said.

Addressing a press conference after conducting a surprise inspection at the Chief Secretariat, Mr. Narayanasamy said as Chief Minister he had to protect the interest of the people.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi had condemned the Chief Minister for his statement exhorting Congress workers to prepare for another round of protest against Ms. Bedi.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the day-and-night agitation held in front of Raj Nivas in February by the Cabinet did not result in any violence. The protest was held in a very peaceful manner, he said.

The government had to come out on the streets after implementation of schemes got delayed due to intervention of the Lt. Governor.

He cited the delay in implementation of farm loan waiver, raising minimum age limit from 22 to 24 years for constable recruitment and recruitment of teachers due to the interference of Ms. Bedi.

The distribution of free rice got delayed due to the intervention of the L-G. The elected representatives are answerable to the people, he said.

On the inspection, the Chief Minister said several officers were not found at the Chief Secretariat. The absence of officials will delay clearing of files, he said. The officials were duty-bound to perform as the government had attended to all their demands on time, he added.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the Chief Secretary had been directed to install bio-metric attendance system in all departments.