June 25, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker R. Selvam had a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas on Saturday.

A press note from the Raj Nivas said the meeting took up for discussion the status of various development projects and administration-related matters in the Union Territory.