Chief Minister and legislators of Puducherry vote in Presidential election

One Independent aligned with the AINRC makes his vote invalid

One Independent aligned with the AINRC makes his vote invalid

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and a Member of Parliament were among those who cast their votes in the Legislative Assembly here for the Presidential election on Monday.

According to the composition of the 15 th Legislative Assembly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) vote comprises 10 AINRC and six BJP legislators. Of the six Independents, three are attached to the BJP while the rest are with the AINRC. The Opposition camp has eight members (six from the DMK and two from the Congress).

The first to vote for the Presidential election in the specially made polling station inside the Assembly was the Opposition block. Led by Opposition leader R. Siva, the DMK and Congress legislators and Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam exercised their franchise.

Shortly after the DMK and Congress representatives cast their votes, the NDA members led by Mr. Rangasamy reached the Assembly for voting. He was accompanied by Speaker R. Selvam, five Ministers (three from the AINRC and two from the BJP) and legislators belonging to the AINRC and BJP. Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy of the BJP voted at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Though six Independents came with the NDA members, one of them, Nehru alias Kuppusamy said he did not vote for the NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu. “I have extended support only to the Chief Minister in the Assembly. I am not a supporter of the BJP or the Congress. So, I have made my vote invalid,” he told reporters after exercising his franchise.

Mr. Nehru said he would continue supporting the Chief Minister throughout his tenure. “I have made my intentions very clear during government formation itself. I will not be supporting the BJP inside or outside the Assembly. My support is only to Mr. Rangasamy,” he added.

The other two Independents Prakash Kumar and P.R. Siva, who are attached to the AINRC in the Assembly, however, kept their choices confidential.