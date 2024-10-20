ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice of Madras HC calls on Lt. Governor at Raj Nivas

Published - October 20, 2024 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram calling on Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan.

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram, on Sunday, called on Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan at Raj Nivas. 

After the visit, Raj Nivas in a communication said the Chief Justice paid a courtesy call to the Lt. Governor.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, and Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan had met the Chief Justice at the guest house on Beach Road. 

Justice Shriram was on a private visit to Puducherry. He arrived here on Saturday night.

