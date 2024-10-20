Chief Justice of Madras HC calls on Lt. Governor at Raj Nivas

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram, on Sunday, called on Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan at Raj Nivas.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the visit, Raj Nivas in a communication said the Chief Justice paid a courtesy call to the Lt. Governor.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, and Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan had met the Chief Justice at the guest house on Beach Road.

Justice Shriram was on a private visit to Puducherry. He arrived here on Saturday night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.