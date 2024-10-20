GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Justice of Madras HC calls on Lt. Governor at Raj Nivas

Published - October 20, 2024 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Justice Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram calling on Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan.

Chief Justice Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram calling on Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan.

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram, on Sunday, called on Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan at Raj Nivas. 

After the visit, Raj Nivas in a communication said the Chief Justice paid a courtesy call to the Lt. Governor.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, and Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan had met the Chief Justice at the guest house on Beach Road. 

Justice Shriram was on a private visit to Puducherry. He arrived here on Saturday night.

Published - October 20, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.