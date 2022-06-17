Chidambaram traders oppose move to shift vegetable market

Special Correspondent June 17, 2022 17:47 IST

They shutter shops to protest against the plan to take the market to North Main Road

Traders at the Anna Vegetable Market in Chidambaram shuttered their shops on Friday to protest against the proposal to shift them to a new facility coming up on North Main Road. The strike started at 6 a.m. in response to a call given by the Anna Vegetable Market Traders Association. A spokesperson of the Association said all traders could not be accommodated in the new market and they would have to spend more on transport if they were shifted there. The spokesperson said the traders should be allowed to operate from the old market on West Car Street, a main thoroughfare, which is easy of access to the residents.



