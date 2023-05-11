ADVERTISEMENT

Chevalier awardee Madana Kalyani dead

May 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A professor of Tamil at the Lycee Francaise, Ms. Kalyani was the first woman in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry to be bestowed the Chevalier Ordre des Palmes académiques

The Hindu Bureau

Madana Kalyani

Madana Kalyani, 84, the first woman recipient of the prestigious Chevalier Award of the Republic of France, passed away in the wee hours of Thursday.

Ms. Kalyani, who retired as a professor of Tamil at the Lycee Francaise after four decades in the teaching profession, was a writer, poet and translator. In 2011, she became the first woman in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry to be bestowed the Chevalier Ordre des Palmes académiques, a national order bestowed by the French Republic on distinguished academics and teachers. The French honour came two years after she was conferred the Kalaimamani title.

Ms, Kalyani, who was equally proficient in Tamil and French, had produced French-Tamil and Tamil-French translations of several important works. Among her most popular and best-selling translations was ‘Kollai Noi’ based on Nobel Laureate Albert Camus’ ‘La Peste’ (The Plague), family sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She has also translated into French the Tamil writer Sujatha’s ‘Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo’, the poetry of Subramania Bharathi and Bharathidasan, and Tamil folk tales, while bringing to a Tamil readership the great works of French masters such as Victor Hugo, Jean de La Fontaine and Charles Pierre Baudelaire. She is survived by three sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US